Restored flag returns to Gettysburg 154 yearsa
A piece of Hollidaysburg history that was almost lost to time returned Sunday to the Gettysburg battlefield where it was carried into the chaos of the Wheatfield 154 years ago. Restored flag returns to Gettysburg 154 years after battle A piece of Hollidaysburg history that was almost lost to time returned Sunday to the Gettysburg battlefield where it was carried into the chaos of the Wheatfield 154 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this...
|Sun
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12)
|Jun 27
|Troll Davenport
|55
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|89
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Jun 18
|Steve Gratman
|4
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC