Restored flag returns to Gettysburg 154 yearsa

A piece of Hollidaysburg history that was almost lost to time returned Sunday to the Gettysburg battlefield where it was carried into the chaos of the Wheatfield 154 years ago. Restored flag returns to Gettysburg 154 years after battle A piece of Hollidaysburg history that was almost lost to time returned Sunday to the Gettysburg battlefield where it was carried into the chaos of the Wheatfield 154 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.