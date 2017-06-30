John Oliver Made a Fake Warren G. Harding Biopic With a Wax Mannequin and Anna Kendrick
The battle for late-night TV domination has been an ongoing one, but I think John Oliver has just taken the cake. At least for this round of "who can make the best joke about the closure of a wax museum of past presidents?" John Oliver can.
Start the conversation, or Read more at /film.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Well, It Looks Like Progressives Decided Not To...
|23 hr
|Hagerty
|1
|Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this...
|Jul 2
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12)
|Jun 27
|Troll Davenport
|55
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|89
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Jun 18
|Steve Gratman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC