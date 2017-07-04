HBO show bid on and won five wax Gettysburga
HBO's John Oliver decided to have some fun with wax replicas of U.S. Presidents on his show, Last Week Tonight. HBO show bid on and won five wax Gettysburg presidents HBO's John Oliver decided to have some fun with wax replicas of U.S. Presidents on his show, Last Week Tonight.
