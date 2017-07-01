Gettysburg anniversary seeing few fla...

Gettysburg anniversary seeing few flare-ups, despite rumors of violence

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Despite rampant rumors of violence, protests and counter-protests planned this weekend at Gettysburg that prompted heightened security, there were few flare-ups by midday Saturday. Patrick Werner, wearing a white USA t-shirt, arrived at the site holding a sign that read, "The soldiers who fought here did not wear masks."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this... Fri Outlaw Biker 3
Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12) Jun 27 Troll Davenport 55
News Police log: Subject defecated on a porch Jun 26 Steve Gratman 5
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) Jun 26 Steve Gratman 89
Fill dirt Jun 19 Steve Gratman 6
News Gettysburg considers selling air rights Jun 18 Steve Gratman 4
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,790 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC