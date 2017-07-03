Drive to remove Confederate symbols spurs backlash
A revived campaign to remove Confederate statues and symbols from government grounds has reignited an impassioned national debate pitting opponents against self-described "patriots" who argue the monuments stand for heritage and not hate. These tensions were bared over the weekend when defenders of those symbols traveled to Gettysburg, Pa., preparing to face off against rumored anti-Confederate protests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this...
|Sun
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12)
|Jun 27
|Troll Davenport
|55
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|89
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Jun 18
|Steve Gratman
|4
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC