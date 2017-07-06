Christmas Haus pops-up in Gettysburg

Christmas Haus pops-up in Gettysburg

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Evening Sun

The Christmas Haus,a New Oxford based store will be selling authentic German Christmas ornaments, decorations and other handmade items throughout the month of July at a pop-up shop in Gettysburg. Christmas Haus pops-up in Gettysburg The Christmas Haus,a New Oxford based store will be selling authentic German Christmas ornaments, decorations and other handmade items throughout the month of July at a pop-up shop in Gettysburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Well, It Looks Like Progressives Decided Not To... 13 hr Fitius T Bluster 6
News Gettysburg Bike Week July 6-9 13 hr Fitius T Bluster 4
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Mon Gettysburg 1 percent 564
News Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this... Jul 2 Steve Gratman 5
Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12) Jun 27 Troll Davenport 55
News Police log: Subject defecated on a porch Jun 26 Steve Gratman 5
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) Jun 26 Steve Gratman 89
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC