The Christmas Haus,a New Oxford based store will be selling authentic German Christmas ornaments, decorations and other handmade items throughout the month of July at a pop-up shop in Gettysburg. Christmas Haus pops-up in Gettysburg The Christmas Haus,a New Oxford based store will be selling authentic German Christmas ornaments, decorations and other handmade items throughout the month of July at a pop-up shop in Gettysburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.