Armed 'patriot' accidentally shoots self in leg at Gettysburg Park
A patriot who brought a revolver to Gettysburg National Park Saturday amid rumors of desecration of memorials accidentally shot himself in the leg Saturday. The man in his 20s accidentally triggered the revolver, which was inside a leg holster, when he temporarily rested the bottom of his flag pole against the holster, according to witnesses.
