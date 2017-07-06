Adams County man charged with animal cruelty for shooting neighbora s cat with a crossbow
A 31-year-old Adams County man is facing one count of animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor's cat with a crossbow, court documents say. Mark Barnes, of Two Taverns Road in Mount Joy Township, allegedly admitted to police that he had shot the cat because it was bothering his bird feeders.
