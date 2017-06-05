Washington High School students push for memorial to man who helped develop city
Washington High School teacher Jeff Bunner's AP U.S. History class met with state Rep. Brandon Neuman, Jim Douglas, the author of “Born to Serve, the A.G. Happer Story” and Clay Kilgore, executive director of Washington County Historical Society, as part of its project to honor the man who figures prominently in Washington history.
