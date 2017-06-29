Vote for your favorite musician in A Cappella &a
Vote for your favorite musician in A Cappella & Unplugged's round 2 The Franklin County Visitors Bureau to vote for their favorite A Cappella & Unplugged semifinalist. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2tuFVck The six semi-finalists of Round 2 of A Cappella & Unplugged are Dominik Wiesniewski of Waynesboro, Elly Cooke of Gettysburg, Hollow Rhymes of Chambersburg, Jason Sheffield of McConnellsburg, Jesse Landis of Biglerville, and Tiana Webber of Shippensburg .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this...
|1 hr
|Outlaw Biker
|3
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12)
|Jun 27
|Troll Davenport
|55
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|89
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Jun 18
|Steve Gratman
|4
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC