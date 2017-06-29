Two historic Pennsylvania seminaries ...

Two historic Pennsylvania seminaries become United Lutheran Seminary July 1

At the exact midpoint of the 500th anniversary year of Martin Luther's initiation of the 16th Century Reformation, two American theological seminaries will become one school. At the stroke of midnight, July 1, 2017 Gettysburg Seminary and The Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia will form United Lutheran Seminary on two campuses in Gettysburg and Philadelphia.

