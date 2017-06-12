The Bob Shryock who died is not me | Bob Shryock column
Robert Shryock died June 8 in Indianapolis, Indiana. A few heads may be turning who read his obituary because the Bob Shryock who passed is my namesake, a guy whose passions, ironically, included Gettysburg College and serving as Army Air Corps camp newspaper editor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|17 hr
|Steve Gratman
|4
|Fill dirt
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Gettysburg Man: Intercourse with Dog, Sends Nud... (Mar '14)
|May 26
|Steve Gratman
|45
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|May 26
|He is sure gay
|9
|gettysburg strippers?
|May 23
|Tree top man
|12
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|86
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC