Spend the night in this 209-year-old ...

Spend the night in this 209-year-old house that survived the Battle of Gettysburg: Cool Spaces

The Historic Bushman House was even used as a temporary field hospital then, serving as a stop for injured soldiers making their way to larger field hospitals, according to Savannah Rose, a seasonal ranger with the Gettysburg National Military Park . The 209-year-old brick-and-stone house stands near 30 S. Confederate Ave. within the Gettysburg National Military Park, according to Recreation.gov .

