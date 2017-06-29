S. Annville couple to renew vows under a crosseda
A South Annville couple will renew their wedding vows while portraying Robert E. Lee and his wife Mary in Gettysburg Sunday. S. Annville couple to renew wedding vows under a crossed sword salute A South Annville couple will renew their wedding vows while portraying Robert E. Lee and his wife Mary in Gettysburg Sunday.
