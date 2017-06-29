Protests could be met by counter-protests at Gettysburg National Military Park this weekend
Gettysburg National Military Park is preparing for demonstrations by at least three groups Saturday during the 154th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, with reports that counter-protests may spring up as well. Sons of Confederate Veterans has received a First Amendment permit to demonstrate from 3-6 p.m. north of Meade's Headquarters along the west side of Taneytown Road.
