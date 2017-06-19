Portland teen with autism will make trip to United Nations after all
Niko Boskovic uses a letter board to communicate with his mom, Loreta Boskovic. Earlier this spring, Niko had an invitation to attend next month's United Nations Pilgrimage for Youth denied because he has autism.
