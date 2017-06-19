Police log: Subject defecated on a porch

Police log: Subject defecated on a porch

There are 4 comments on the Evening Sun story from Monday Jun 19, titled Police log: Subject defecated on a porch. In it, Evening Sun reports that:

Police log: Subject defecated on a porch Also in today's police log, juveniles throwing stones, numerous cats and phone scams. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2tkHohZ 8:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and towing was not required following a crash in an unnamed alley parallel to the 600 block of East Middle Street.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Davenport

San Francisco, CA

#1 Tuesday Jun 20
A Gettysburg-style cookout?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fitius T Bluster

Apopka, FL

#2 Yesterday
Every time Davenport looks in the mirror he sees a crack.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wynn

Chicago, IL

#3 23 hrs ago
Davenport wrote:
A Gettysburg-style cookout?
Somebody is really hungry for Gettysburg Sausages!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Raja

Buffalo, NY

#4 10 hrs ago
Wynn wrote:
<quoted text>

Somebody is really hungry for Gettysburg Sausages!
People grind up bugs and bird feces here to eat, why not?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fill dirt Jun 19 Steve Gratman 6
News Gettysburg considers selling air rights Jun 18 Steve Gratman 4
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
Gettysburg Man: Intercourse with Dog, Sends Nud... (Mar '14) May 26 Steve Gratman 45
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg May 26 He is sure gay 9
gettysburg strippers? May 23 Tree top man 12
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) May 23 Fitus busted sphi... 86
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC