Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
There are 4 comments on the Evening Sun story from Monday Jun 19, titled Police log: Subject defecated on a porch. In it, Evening Sun reports that:
Police log: Subject defecated on a porch Also in today's police log, juveniles throwing stones, numerous cats and phone scams. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2tkHohZ 8:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and towing was not required following a crash in an unnamed alley parallel to the 600 block of East Middle Street.
#1 Tuesday Jun 20
A Gettysburg-style cookout?
#2 Yesterday
Every time Davenport looks in the mirror he sees a crack.
#3 23 hrs ago
Somebody is really hungry for Gettysburg Sausages!
#4 10 hrs ago
People grind up bugs and bird feces here to eat, why not?
