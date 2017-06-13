Police log: Male and female suspiciously sittinga
Police log: Male and female suspiciously sitting in a car Also in today's police log, males approaching females, juveniles breaking curfew and disputes. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2sYBva5 8:43 a.m. Samantha Horenci, 42, of Hanover, was cited for harassment following a domestic altercation reported in the first block of East Granger Street.
