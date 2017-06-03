Police log: Chambersburg Police warns of IRSa

Police log: Chambersburg Police warns of IRS phone scam Chambersburg Police Department has received multiple reports of IRS phone scams. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2sq4Gm3 CHAMBERSBURG - Chambersburg Police Department has received multiple reports in recent days of fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be from the IRS.

