Police log: 2 seriously injured aftera
Three people were injured, two of them seriously, when a motorcycle and a large commercial truck collided Thursday afternoon on U.S. 30 near the Franklin-Adams county line. Police log: 2 seriously injured after motorcycle-truck collision Three people were injured, two of them seriously, when a motorcycle and a large commercial truck collided Thursday afternoon on U.S. 30 near the Franklin-Adams county line.
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Jun 2
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Gettysburg Man: Intercourse with Dog, Sends Nud... (Mar '14)
|May 26
|Steve Gratman
|45
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|May 26
|He is sure gay
|9
|gettysburg strippers?
|May 23
|Tree top man
|12
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|86
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|2
