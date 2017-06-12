PA Game Commission Announces Updated ...

PA Game Commission Announces Updated CWD Response

The Pennsylvania Game Commission today announced regulation changes to address the increasing threat that chronic wasting disease presents to the state's deer and elk. Disease Management Area 2 will be expanded significantly eastward, increasing its area from 2,846 square miles to 4,095 square miles.

