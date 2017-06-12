PA Game Commission Announces Updated CWD Response
The Pennsylvania Game Commission today announced regulation changes to address the increasing threat that chronic wasting disease presents to the state's deer and elk. Disease Management Area 2 will be expanded significantly eastward, increasing its area from 2,846 square miles to 4,095 square miles.
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|35 min
|Steve Gratman
|4
|Fill dirt
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Gettysburg Man: Intercourse with Dog, Sends Nud... (Mar '14)
|May 26
|Steve Gratman
|45
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|May 26
|He is sure gay
|9
|gettysburg strippers?
|May 23
|Tree top man
|12
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|86
