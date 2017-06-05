The 58 year old from Fayetteville was driving "a moped/scooter-like vehicle" when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. Man dies in Gettysburg scooter crash The 58 year old from Fayetteville was driving "a moped/scooter-like vehicle" when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.