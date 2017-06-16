Gettysburg man, borough police reach ...

Gettysburg man, borough police reach $225,000 settlement in federal civil rights lawsuit

Friday Jun 16 Read more: WPMT-TV York

A Gettysburg man has settled his federal civil rights lawsuit against a Gettysburg police officer, the Gettysburg Borough, and several other parties, his attorney announced today. Derek J. Twyman filed the lawsuit against Gettysburg police officer Christopher Folster and the other parties in January.

