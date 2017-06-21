Cynthia E. Ayers Announces Candidacy ...

Cynthia E. Ayers Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate

Cynthia E. Ayers, one of the nation's leading experts in defense and homeland security matters, has announced her candidacy as the Republican challenger for Bob Casey's U.S. Senate seat in 2018. The announcement was made in historic Gettysburg, Pa.

