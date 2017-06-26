Best Western opens new hotel in Gettysburg
Best Western has opened new hotel in Gettysburg that will include an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, two meeting rooms and a business center. Best Western Gettysburg Hotel has opened at 301 Steinwehr Ave. The hotel has 79 guest rooms and two suites.
