Bay Area teen blocked from walking at...

Bay Area teen blocked from walking at graduation in military

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SFGate

Private First Class Fletcher was told by the school that if he didn't wear a cap and gown he would not be able to participate and could pick up his diploma the following Monday. Private First Class Fletcher was told by the school that if he didn't wear a cap and gown he would not be able to participate and could pick up his diploma the following Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fill dirt 1 hr Davenport 4
News Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06) Jun 3 Fitus T Bluster 378
News Gettysburg considers selling air rights Jun 2 Fitus T Bluster 2
Gettysburg Man: Intercourse with Dog, Sends Nud... (Mar '14) May 26 Steve Gratman 45
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg May 26 He is sure gay 9
gettysburg strippers? May 23 Tree top man 12
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) May 23 Fitus busted sphi... 86
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC