Adams County grant program in jeopardy

President Trump's proposed budget calls for the elimination of a program that helps to finance public services and infrastructure projects. Adams County grant program for low-income communities in jeopardy President Trump's proposed budget calls for the elimination of a program that helps to finance public services and infrastructure projects.
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|23 hr
|Davenport
|1
|Fill dirt
|Mon
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Sun
|Steve Gratman
|4
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
|Gettysburg Man: Intercourse with Dog, Sends Nud... (Mar '14)
|May 26
|Steve Gratman
|45
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|May 26
|He is sure gay
|9
|gettysburg strippers?
|May 23
|Tree top man
|12
