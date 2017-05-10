Watch: More wax figures up for auction ina
Pa OnSite Auction Company is auctioning off 60-80 wax figures from a Georgia museum on Saturday. The auction, which is at the Eisenhower Complex, will have more than just wax figures to bid on, though.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|May 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|48
|Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary
|May 9
|Ratchet
|2
|Gettysburg Burning
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|Apr 22
|Gay Gettysburg Guy
|17
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|Pink Eye
|564
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr '17
|Badlands
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC