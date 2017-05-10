Teen earns college degree before high...

Teen earns college degree before high school diploma

Tuesday May 9

A Pennsylvania girl has earned an associate's degree at a community college even before she has received her high school diploma. WPMT-TV reports 17-year-old Sadira Stallings will receive her degree in business administration from Harrisburg Area Community College on Thursday.

