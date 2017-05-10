Teen earns college degree before high school diploma
A Pennsylvania girl has earned an associate's degree at a community college even before she has received her high school diploma. WPMT-TV reports 17-year-old Sadira Stallings will receive her degree in business administration from Harrisburg Area Community College on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|48
|Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary
|May 9
|Ratchet
|2
|Gettysburg Burning
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|Apr 22
|Gay Gettysburg Guy
|17
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|Pink Eye
|564
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr '17
|Badlands
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC