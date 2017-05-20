Students, alumni say goodbye to New Oxforda
Immaculate Conception School's final graduating class buried a time capsule Monday as the school shutters because of an area Catholic school consolidation. Students, faculty, alumni say goodbye to Immaculate Conception School Immaculate Conception School's final graduating class buried a time capsule Monday as the school shutters because of an area Catholic school consolidation.
Gettysburg Discussions
|Police: Man faked injury for ambulance ride, st...
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|Wed
|The Semen Demon
|13
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|87
|gettysburg strippers?
|Tue
|Tree top man
|12
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|4
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|May 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|48
|Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary
|May 9
|Ratchet
|2
