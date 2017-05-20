Students, alumni say goodbye to New O...

Students, alumni say goodbye to New Oxforda

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Immaculate Conception School's final graduating class buried a time capsule Monday as the school shutters because of an area Catholic school consolidation. Students, faculty, alumni say goodbye to Immaculate Conception School Immaculate Conception School's final graduating class buried a time capsule Monday as the school shutters because of an area Catholic school consolidation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Man faked injury for ambulance ride, st... 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg Wed The Semen Demon 13
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) Wed Fitus T Bluster 87
gettysburg strippers? Tue Tree top man 12
News Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa May 23 Fitus busted sphi... 4
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) May 11 Fitus T Bluster 48
News Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary May 9 Ratchet 2
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC