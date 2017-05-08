Simple is best and other lessons from a road trip with kids

GETTYSBURG, Pa. - Road trip season is around the corner. Does that fill you with memories of painful car trips stuck between siblings in the backseat? Or do you relish the idea of hitting the road, maybe with your own kids? I took a 10-day road trip last summer with my sons Max and Henry, then 14 and 10. There were ups and downs as we headed from the Philadelphia suburbs through

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.