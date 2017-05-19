OPED: God bless America and her publi...

OPED: God bless America and her public lands

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: York Dispatch

It's time to celebrate the wonder God has given us. Honoring national treasures is one way we evangelicals honor God.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 5
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) May 11 Fitus T Bluster 48
News Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary May 9 Ratchet 2
News Gettysburg Burning May 3 Fitus T Bluster 12
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Apr 22 Gay Gettysburg Guy 17
Shed foundation question Apr '17 Gettysburg Gay Bars 4
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC