Man's historical collection of Bonneauvillea
Man's historical collection of Bonneauville filled with treasures Karl Orndorff started an online museum showcasing his collection of more than 700 historical artifacts related to Bonneauville Borough. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2rkqT7Z Karl Orndorff, a Bonneauville native, Vietnam veteran, blacksmith and auction lover, has been documenting his hometown for the past 60 years, and has all the things to prove it, at BonneauvilleMuseum.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
|20 hr
|The Semen Demon
|13
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|87
|gettysburg strippers?
|Tue
|Tree top man
|12
|Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa
|May 23
|Fitus busted sphi...
|4
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|May 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|48
|Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary
|May 9
|Ratchet
|2
|Gettysburg Burning
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC