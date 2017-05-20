Man's historical collection of Bonneauvillea

Man's historical collection of Bonneauville filled with treasures Karl Orndorff started an online museum showcasing his collection of more than 700 historical artifacts related to Bonneauville Borough. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2rkqT7Z Karl Orndorff, a Bonneauville native, Vietnam veteran, blacksmith and auction lover, has been documenting his hometown for the past 60 years, and has all the things to prove it, at BonneauvilleMuseum.com.

