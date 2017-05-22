Man charged for setting ex's house on fire,a
A New Oxford man has been charged after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend's house on fire twice and claims he was at his drug dealer's house the time of both fires. Man charged for setting ex's house on fire, police say A New Oxford man has been charged after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend's house on fire twice and claims he was at his drug dealer's house the time of both fires.
