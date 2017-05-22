Man charged for setting ex's house on...

Man charged for setting ex's house on fire,a

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Evening Sun

A New Oxford man has been charged after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend's house on fire twice and claims he was at his drug dealer's house the time of both fires. Man charged for setting ex's house on fire, police say A New Oxford man has been charged after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend's house on fire twice and claims he was at his drug dealer's house the time of both fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) 2 hr Fitus busted sphi... 86
News Cider fest returns to Gettysburg 3 hr Fitus busted sphi... 8
News Photos: Annual shearing day at Littlestown alpacaa 3 hr Fitus busted sphi... 4
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) May 11 Fitus T Bluster 48
News Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary May 9 Ratchet 2
News Gettysburg Burning May 3 Fitus T Bluster 12
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Apr '17 Gay Gettysburg Guy 17
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC