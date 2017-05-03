Jihad Watch director's speech, Muslim...

Jihad Watch director's speech, Muslim supporta

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The York Daily Record

Jihad Watch director's speech, Muslim support rally coincide Gettysburg College played host to two events that presented starkly different visions of Islam on Wednesday night. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2p7P8R5 Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch and author of books on jihad and Islamic terrorism, listens as an audience member asks a question during his speaking appearance at Gettysburg College Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary 7 hr Pink Eye 2
News Gettysburg Burning 23 hr Florences Box 13
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Apr 22 Gay Gettysburg Guy 17
Shed foundation question Apr 19 Gettysburg Gay Bars 4
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Apr 17 Pink Eye 564
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Apr 14 Pork 45
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa Apr 9 Badlands 4
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC