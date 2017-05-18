Cider fest returns to Gettysburg
Cider Fest returns to Gettysburg Cider fest returns to Gettysburg on June 24. More than 20 cider makers will be there sampling their products. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://evesun.co/2qW4fmf Festivals in the Hanover area for the spring and summer season of 2017.
