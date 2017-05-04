Around The Region for May 2
The Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County is participating in Applebee's Dining to Donate program. Dine at Applebee's in Charles Town Thursday from 11 a.m. until closing and Applebee's will donate 20 percent of your bill to the Animal Welfare Society.
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg Burning
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|Apr 22
|Gay Gettysburg Guy
|17
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|Pink Eye
|565
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Apr 14
|Pork
|45
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
