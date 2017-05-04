Around The Region for May 2

Around The Region for May 2

The Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County is participating in Applebee's Dining to Donate program. Dine at Applebee's in Charles Town Thursday from 11 a.m. until closing and Applebee's will donate 20 percent of your bill to the Animal Welfare Society.

