100 nights of Taps coming to Gettysburg
Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://evesun.co/2qadu0W Joshua Corney, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, plays 'Taps' every night outside his home to honor service members and their families. Stones marking the graves of unknown soldiers are seen Saturday, July 20, 2002, at the Gettysburg National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|May 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|48
|Gettysburg man; juvenile charged in home burglary
|May 9
|Ratchet
|2
|Gettysburg Burning
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|12
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|Apr 22
|Gay Gettysburg Guy
|17
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|Pink Eye
|564
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr '17
|Badlands
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC