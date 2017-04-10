World cartoonists take on Trump's Fir...

World cartoonists take on Trump's First 100 Days: Jeff Darcy

The gallery above contains a sampling of cartoons from around the world that are part of the international Trump Cartoon Project. Recalling that last October, Trump announced in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, his plan for his first 100 days in office, the organizers of the project invited cartoonists from around the globe to submit entries that could answer the following question: " How did Donald Trump manage his first 100 days as president."

Gettysburg, PA

