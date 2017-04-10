World cartoonists take on Trump's First 100 Days: Jeff Darcy
The gallery above contains a sampling of cartoons from around the world that are part of the international Trump Cartoon Project. Recalling that last October, Trump announced in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, his plan for his first 100 days in office, the organizers of the project invited cartoonists from around the globe to submit entries that could answer the following question: " How did Donald Trump manage his first 100 days as president."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg Burning
|Apr 28
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|Apr 22
|Gay Gettysburg Guy
|17
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|Pink Eye
|565
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Apr 14
|Pork
|45
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC