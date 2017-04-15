Wax figure auction scheduled for Gettysburg nexta

An auction featuring about 60 life-size wax figures, including one of Albert Einstein signed by the man himself, will be auctioned next month in Gettysburg. Wax figure auction scheduled for Gettysburg next month An auction featuring about 60 life-size wax figures, including one of Albert Einstein signed by the man himself, will be auctioned next month in Gettysburg.

