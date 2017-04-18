Trump: Success in First 100 Days Doesn't Matter
Chris Cillizza, CNN: On the 92nd day of his presidency, Donald Trump has decided the idea of his first 100 days in office as a critical yard marker is bunk. Just before 7 am eastern time, Trump tweeted this: "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot , media will kill! ... Trump, today, says it is a pointless media construct that henever bought into.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drudge Retort.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|12 hr
|Gay Gettysburg Guy
|17
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|Pink Eye
|565
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Apr 14
|Pork
|45
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
|Conversation took place between Davenport and...
|Apr 7
|Jones
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC