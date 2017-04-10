Trump flips on campaign promise to label China as currency manipulator
President Donald Trump publicly reneged Wednesday on a pledge he delivered with consistency throughout his presidential campaign - his promise to label China a currency manipulator. According to the Wall Street Journal, the president said the decision came in consideration of talks with China over its role in countering North Korean weapons testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|8 hr
|DiBo
|10
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
|Conversation took place between Davenport and...
|Apr 7
|Jones
|6
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|Apr 7
|Jones
|4
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|Apr 4
|Steve Gratman
|627
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Mar 31
|LineDazzle
|564
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC