Trump flips on campaign promise to label China as currency manipulator

President Donald Trump publicly reneged Wednesday on a pledge he delivered with consistency throughout his presidential campaign - his promise to label China a currency manipulator. According to the Wall Street Journal, the president said the decision came in consideration of talks with China over its role in countering North Korean weapons testing.

