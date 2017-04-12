Rehoboth's Proud Bookstore to close

Rehoboth's Proud Bookstore to close

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Washington Blade

Proud Bookstore, one of the last remaining LGBT bookstores in the U.S. is closing April 17, according to its owner, Jocques LeClair. LeClair, who has operated the popular store since 2007, shortly after the closing of Lambda Rising's Rehoboth store, where he served as manager, is moving back to his original hometown of Gettysburg, Pa., to be close to his children and grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Tue Cheval 9
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa Apr 9 Badlands 4
gettysburg strippers? Apr 8 Male dancer 11
Conversation took place between Davenport and... Apr 7 Jones 6
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa Apr 7 Jones 4
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) Apr 4 Steve Gratman 627
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Mar 31 LineDazzle 564
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC