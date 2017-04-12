Rehoboth's Proud Bookstore to close
Proud Bookstore, one of the last remaining LGBT bookstores in the U.S. is closing April 17, according to its owner, Jocques LeClair. LeClair, who has operated the popular store since 2007, shortly after the closing of Lambda Rising's Rehoboth store, where he served as manager, is moving back to his original hometown of Gettysburg, Pa., to be close to his children and grandchildren.
