Police: Naked Hanover man on 'shrooms...

Police: Naked Hanover man on 'shrooms causes campground fracas

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: York Dispatch

An 18-year-old Hanover man is facing more than half a dozen charges after he allegedly ingested psychedelic mushrooms at an Adams County campground, stripped off his clothes and attacked another camper with a rock. Police: Naked Hanover man on 'shrooms causes campground fracas An 18-year-old Hanover man is facing more than half a dozen charges after he allegedly ingested psychedelic mushrooms at an Adams County campground, stripped off his clothes and attacked another camper with a rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa 14 hr Badlands 4
gettysburg strippers? Sat Male dancer 11
Conversation took place between Davenport and... Fri Jones 6
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa Fri Jones 4
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) Apr 4 Steve Gratman 627
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Apr 2 Sleater 3
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Mar 31 LineDazzle 564
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC