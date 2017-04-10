Police: Naked Hanover man on 'shrooms causes campground fracas
An 18-year-old Hanover man is facing more than half a dozen charges after he allegedly ingested psychedelic mushrooms at an Adams County campground, stripped off his clothes and attacked another camper with a rock. Police: Naked Hanover man on 'shrooms causes campground fracas An 18-year-old Hanover man is facing more than half a dozen charges after he allegedly ingested psychedelic mushrooms at an Adams County campground, stripped off his clothes and attacked another camper with a rock.
