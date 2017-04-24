Pilgrimage to Gettysburg

The July 2013 commemoration of the Battle of Gettysburg has been the high point of the sesquicentennial thus far. An estimated 300,000-plus travelers came to Gettysburg, Pa., from June 29 through July 7 to attend museum and movie openings, observe living historians re-create camp life and battlefield maneuvers, and enjoy National Park Service tours and programs.

