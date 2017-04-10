Photos: 15 charged in heroin pipeline bust Wayne Davis Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oSe8jO Fifteen people were arrested and charged with operating a heroin pipeline from New York City to York and Altoona. Byron Handy, 68, of the 200 block of W. College Ave., York, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to possess drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.