Off the beaten path: Tales from the G...

Off the beaten path: Tales from the Gettysburga

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Off the beaten path: Tales from the Gettysburg battlefield Think you know everything there is to know about the Gettysburg battlefield? Think again. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2pBFgQm Learn about a loyal dog named Sallie who accompanied the 11th Pennsylvania Infantry into battle and the mystery of a cannon bearing the name 'Cora.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) 17 hr Pork 45
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Thu DiBo 10
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa Apr 9 Badlands 4
gettysburg strippers? Apr 8 Male dancer 11
Conversation took place between Davenport and... Apr 7 Jones 6
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa Apr 7 Jones 4
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) Apr 4 Steve Gratman 627
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,724 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC