Off the beaten path: Tales from the Gettysburga
Off the beaten path: Tales from the Gettysburg battlefield Think you know everything there is to know about the Gettysburg battlefield? Think again. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2pBFgQm Learn about a loyal dog named Sallie who accompanied the 11th Pennsylvania Infantry into battle and the mystery of a cannon bearing the name 'Cora.'
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|Pork
|45
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|Thu
|DiBo
|10
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
|Conversation took place between Davenport and...
|Apr 7
|Jones
|6
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|Apr 7
|Jones
|4
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|Apr 4
|Steve Gratman
|627
