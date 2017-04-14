Nittany Greyhounds Aims To Find Homes...

Nittany Greyhounds Aims To Find Homes For Retired Racing Dogs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Onward State

If you're missing your pet from home or simply wish to find a new way to give back to the State College community, Nittany Greyhounds may be the philanthropy for you. Nittany Greyhounds, located right outside State College, has been finding loving homes for retired racing greyhounds for 22 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) 4 hr Pork 45
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Thu DiBo 10
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa Apr 9 Badlands 4
gettysburg strippers? Apr 8 Male dancer 11
Conversation took place between Davenport and... Apr 7 Jones 6
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa Apr 7 Jones 4
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) Apr 4 Steve Gratman 627
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC