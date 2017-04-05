More study needed on proposed Adams County casino and racetrack, commissioners say
FREEDOM TWP., Pa. - Planning commissioners Wednesday delayed a decision on whether to recommend a change to the township's zoning ordinance that would allow gambling in areas zoned for mixed-use and clear the way for a casino and racetrack.
