More on the honest Rebel surgeon and ...

More on the honest Rebel surgeon and the Rudy family of Hellama

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Many stories of the War of the Rebellion have been written and told, but few are so interesting as the one told in... More on the honest Rebel surgeon and the Rudy family of Hellam Township Many stories of the War of the Rebellion have been written and told, but few are so interesting as the one told in... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2omqqOp Back in September, I wrote a blog post about Dr. E. A. Jelks of Quitman County, Georgia, who had purchased a farm horse during Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon's march from York to Wrightsville during the Gettysburg Campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time 54 min Fitus T Bluster 6
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa Sun Badlands 4
gettysburg strippers? Sat Male dancer 11
Conversation took place between Davenport and... Apr 7 Jones 6
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa Apr 7 Jones 4
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) Apr 4 Steve Gratman 627
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Mar 31 LineDazzle 564
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC